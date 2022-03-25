HICL Infrastructure’s (HICL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on the stock.

HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.33. HICL Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

