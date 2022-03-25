HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.25.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$365.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

