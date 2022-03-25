Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,246 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.