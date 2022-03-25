Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 13,533,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,494,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

