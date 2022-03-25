Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.60

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 10895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.