Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.50 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.