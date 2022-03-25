Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 135.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.28. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $206.07 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

