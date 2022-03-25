Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 18,500 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yellow by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

