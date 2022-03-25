Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $112.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

