Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

