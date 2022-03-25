Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

