Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

