Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.12.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

