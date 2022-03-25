HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

HQY stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

