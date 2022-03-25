Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,239 shares of company stock worth $1,643,719 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

