Head-To-Head Review: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) versus Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% Hims & Hers Health -39.60% -24.28% -20.18%

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.54 -$10.93 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $271.88 million 3.98 -$107.66 million ($0.62) -8.50

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.59%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

