Head-To-Head Contrast: Cricut (CRCT) versus Its Rivals

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cricut to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cricut and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $1.31 billion $140.47 million 18.98 Cricut Competitors $2.90 billion $440.51 million 23.32

Cricut’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cricut. Cricut is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 10.75% 22.66% 14.78% Cricut Competitors -4.65% 0.47% 3.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cricut and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 3 0 0 1.60 Cricut Competitors 310 1084 1617 40 2.45

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.25%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Cricut competitors beat Cricut on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy, Cricut Explore, and Cricut Maker to cut, write, score, and create decorative effects using various materials, such as paper, vinyl, leather, and others; and design apps comprise Design Space app and Cricut Joy-specific app. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, various hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

