Head to Head Comparison: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) & Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 23.62 -$13.24 million ($0.25) -8.80 Qualys $411.17 million 13.42 $70.96 million $1.79 78.99

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Cat and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22

Qualys has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.30%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -143.12% -17.85% -15.91% Qualys 17.26% 16.99% 9.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualys beats Red Cat on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

