HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.21.
NYSE HCA opened at $260.60 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $272.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.
In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
