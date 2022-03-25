Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

HAYW stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Hayward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

