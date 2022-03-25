Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.43. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,625.59).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

