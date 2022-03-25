Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 644 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

