Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,647 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

TMUS stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. 5,135,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,149. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.