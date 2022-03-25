Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IDEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.17. 522,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,352. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.92.
IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
