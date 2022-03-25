Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,508. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

