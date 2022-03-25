Hancock Whitney Corp Has $46.17 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $46,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pool by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $19.28 on Friday, reaching $431.24. 425,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,687. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $333.54 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

