Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.79. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

