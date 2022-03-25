Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.88. 510,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,248. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average of $260.99.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.