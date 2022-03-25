Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

