Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 47,035 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,165. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.92 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.83. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

