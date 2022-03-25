Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

