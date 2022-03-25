Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALL. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.