H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.85. 24,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

