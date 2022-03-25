H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 16,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,575. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.