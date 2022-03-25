H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of FUL opened at $67.90 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

