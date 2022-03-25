Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,970 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.