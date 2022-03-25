Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,790 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 104.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Textron by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.