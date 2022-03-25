Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

