Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 23,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 360.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of FANG opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.