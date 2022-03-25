Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.04 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

