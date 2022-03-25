Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.58 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

TTWO stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

