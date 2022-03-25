Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.37. Groupon posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

