Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $13.74. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 26,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.92%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

