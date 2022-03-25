Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,729,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

