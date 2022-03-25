Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 426,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,207. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Green Dot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

