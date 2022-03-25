Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0287 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00287376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.