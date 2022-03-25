Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.60. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 29,515 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.