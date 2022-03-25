Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Faheem Hasnain Sells 19,035 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,407.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

