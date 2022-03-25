Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 768,152 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.