Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
