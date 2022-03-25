Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

